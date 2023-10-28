media release: USA | 1986 | 35mm | 100 min.

Director: David Cronenberg; Cast: Jeff Goldblum, Geena Davis, John Getz

Experimenting with teleportation, brilliant inventor and scientist Seth Brundle (Goldblum) accidentally splices his genes with those of a common house fly. Initially becoming a physically powerful sex addict and sugarholic, Brundle and his new love, journalist Veronica (Davis), must eventually reckon with his deterioration and transformation. Director and co-screenwriter Cronenberg’s superb remake of the 1958 sci-fi classic skillfully blends operatic levels of gore and make-up effects with a touching and tragic love story.

1980S FAN FAVORITES: In September and October, the Cinematheque is proud to present a selection of five features from the decade that has seemingly produced more enduring cult movies than any other: the 1980s. We begin with Pee-wee’s Big Adventure in tribute to the late, great Paul Reubens. On Saturdays in October, the Cinematheque’s screen will be aglow with John Carpenter’s genre-splicing action favorite Big Trouble in Little China; the musical-horror-comedy Little Shop of Horrors; The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, Tobe Hooper’s highly satirical sequel to his 70s drive-in classic; and David Cronenberg’s brilliant 1986 remake of The Fly, starring Jeff Goldblum.