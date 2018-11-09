The Fly

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: USA | 96 min | R | Bluray | Dir. David Cronenberg

Fri November 9-Sat November 10 | 11:00 PM

When scientist Seth Brundle (Jeff Goldblum) completes his teleportation device, he decides to test its abilities on himself. Unbeknownst to him, a housefly slips in during the process, leading to a merger of man and insect. Initially, Brundle appears to have undergone a successful teleportation, but the fly's cells begin to take over his body. As he becomes increasingly fly-like, Brundle's girlfriend (Geena Davis) is horrified as the person she once loved deteriorates into a monster.

"A masterpiece of tragic science fiction and Gothic horror." (Cinema Crazed)

