The Foe & the Fallen: Stories from The Greatest War

media release: Based on the music of the award-winning album The Foe and the Fallen: Songs from The Greatest War (The Kissers, 2024), this multimedia “rock and roll history show” celebrates the lives of everyday Wisconsinites who lived during one of our nation’s most extraordinary times. They each did their bit in different ways. They served, they worked, they resisted; and did so with a passion and resilience that resonates still today.

This performance is a redux version of The Greatest War: World War One, Wisconsin, and Why It Still Matters which debuted in 2018 to a sold out audience right here at the Barrymore Theatre.

“Moving. Enlightening. Rocking. Important.”

-Andy Moore, Former Senior News Producer, PBS Wisconsin

Mobilize the Poets

Inspired by the resounding reception from our first production The Greatest War, a cross-discipline troupe of musicians, historians, and theatre artists have banded together to bring “rock and roll history shows” to audiences around Wisconsin and the Midwest. Dedicated to honoring the lives of everyday people who have lived through extraordinary times, Mobilize the Poets brings history, music, and storytelling together in powerful multimedia productions.

www.mobilizethepoets.com

The Kissers

For nearly three decades The Kissers have brought their original kick to Celtic music. Forged during legendary Monday nights at Madison’s O’Cayz Corral, and honed through 1000 nights on the road, their sound blends sharp musicianship, black humor, and reflection on the world we live in.

www.thekissers.com

