press release: What does a shy Englishman in search of rest do when he visits a fishing lodge in Georgia? In Larry Shue's hilarious farce, The Foreigner, Charlie Baker, a proofreader by day and boring husband by night, adopts the persona of a foreigner who doesn't understand English. When others begin to speak freely around him, he not only becomes privy to secrets both dangerous and frivolous, he also discovers an adventurous extrovert within himself.

Thursday-Saturday, March 19-21, 7:30; Sunday, March 22, 2:00

Thursday-Saturday, March 26-28, 7:30

Thursday and Sunday tickets, $13; Fri and Sat tickets, $15

All tickets available at: StoughtonVillagePlayers.org

608-205-8480

Stoughton Village Players Theater

255 Main Street

Stoughton, WI 53589