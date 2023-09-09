media release: UK | 1974 | DCP | 108 min.

Director: Richard Lester; Cast: Michael York, Oliver Reed, Faye Dunaway

Although filmed at the same time as the previous year’s The Three Musketeers, Lester’s sequel is a decidedly darker and more risqué conclusion to the classic tale. Reed as Athos and Dunaway as Milady de Winter step into the spotlight alongside another batch of brilliantly staged and photographed sword fights. As was the case with its companion movie, The Four Musketeers boasts a crackerjack screenplay by novelist George McDonald Fraser, vivid cinematography by David Watkin, and some of the most breathtaking costumes, production design, and stunt work ever committed to celluloid. A new 4K restoration will be screened.

