The Full Chocolate

press release: Sample every aspect of chocolate making from raw bean and fruity pulp to roasted nibs and finished chocolate. Over 15 free samples to try.

Yahara Chocolate specializes in single origin chocolate bars from the world’s best bean to bar makers. With over 70 different chocolate bars, Yahara Chocolate will help inform your selection with education, tasting packs, and free samples.

Valerie Beck - Chocolate expert Valerie Beck is a pioneering entrepreneur in chocolate and hospitality. Creator of the original Chicago Chocolate Tours, which she expanded to cities across the US, Valerie's business also distributes chocolate made by craft artisan chocolate makers, and provides consulting services to cacao growers and chocolate makers, always with a focus on ethical chocolate and sustainability.