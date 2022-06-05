media release: The Fun-­Raiser is an annual event put together by community members to raise money, and awareness, for Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin. Food, beer, raffle, silent auction, live music.

3:00pm - 9:30pm, Sunday, 06.05.22, Tenney Park. Donations only

Donating: All profits collected will go to Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin, they deserve it. Donate as much as you can please! There'll be a donation station at the entrance and plenty of opportunities throughout the day. The more you donate the more likely you'll enjoy all the party has to offer.... donate online here if you ‘d like:

https://www.paypal.com/pools/c/8JUJXeLK1y Or venmo @robin-lee-82

Music: we have some of the finest musicians in town/State/Country/world! They are all committed to the cause and we are fortunate they've committed their time and talent. The day should go something like this : Saidera Pagode Crew | Paulie | Forward Marching Band | Guy Weatherspoon | Compact Deluxe | Better Nuggy (Better Yeti/Nuggernaut hybrid) | Raffle | The Handphibiands

-Food: unlike previous years food will not be provided. You are welcome to bring your own and share at your leisure!

-Drinks: We'll have delicious beer from One Barrel Brewing Company and an assortment of canned fizzies (correlate donation with consumption please)

We accepting $100 barrel sponsorships if you want to help keep the taps a flowin!

-Prizes: There will be a drawing (around 8:15 pm) and a silent auction. If you'd like to donate prizes don't hesitate to contact!

-Sponsorship: There's a post in this discussion that lays out all of the details. But pretty much, we'll take anything we can get. Beer barrel sponsorship is $100 and band sponsorship is $250. These help pay to keep the party going.

-Dogs: Sorry to say the park does’nt allow for our four legged friends If you bring one a park ranger might ask you to take it elsewhere.

-Parking/driving: biking is best construction's a mess! There’s car parking but it's not ample. Please don't park right up to the shelter as that will be needed for band loading and emergencies.

-Health and Safety: Please don’t come if you’re sick (especially w/ Covid). Highly recommended to test before just so we don’t become a spreading event (that’s not fun!) We’ll be keeping most activities outside. Try to look out for one another.

-Vibe: Traditionally, it's been very a good one and we'd like to keep it that wayf. ALL are welcome! It's a party, enjoy eachother's company and celebrate the good you are doing in this world that so badly needs it. Donate what you can (the more the merrier of course) but whatever is in your budget, every little bit helps! Feel free to invite your cool friends.

This a good opportunity to remind eachother what makes this world a good place. Remember this, and FUN WILL BE HAD!