The Future Is

media release: August 4, 2025 - August 10, 2025

The MD+I Futures Studio Summer Design Exhibition represents the culmination of the final MS in Design + Innovation capstone class, an 8-week speculative experiment in imagining what the future — our Wisconsin future — could look like. Think of it as an exercise in time-travel, imagination, and anticipation. The show’s possibility spaces include solar punk, hope punk, and other hopeful possible futures. But these aren’t far away science fiction futures, but ones that are being seeded right now. And right now we need more stories that show us what the future could look like when we ask: what if things turn out okay?