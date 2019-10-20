The Future of Fiction

Discussion by Tia Clark, Barrett Swanson, Rachel Swearingen, Brandon Taylor.

press release: Presented in partnership with American Short Fiction, we are thrilled to present this exciting peek into some of the most dazzling and formidable new voices on the literary horizon. American Short Fiction authors Tia Clark, Barrett Swanson, Rachel Swearingen, and Brandon Taylor will read from their work and join editor Adeena Reitberger to discuss what makes a story powerful, innovative, and incisive. American Short Fiction is a triannual print magazine based in Austin, Texas and is the 2019 winner of a Whiting Literary Magazine Prize.