media release: As part of the Madison Jazz Festival, a discussion of "The Future of Jazz Education in Madison”

Presentation: by St Louis Jazz Educator, Harvey Lockhart, of St. Louis Heal Center for the Arts: https://www. healcenterforthearts.org & Discussion: followed by a Madison jazz educators roundtable discussion.

The roundtable discussion will be lead by local and national jazz educators, Steve Sveum, Mike Hackett and Laurie Lang. Topics will include:

Madison Jazz Society (re-tool in 2023): In 2023 Madison Jazz Society will make a transition into being an organization that promotes and supports jazz education in our community, MJS has a history of giving jazz grants to schools in southern WI and manages the Jazz Artist in Residence program in Madison Area Schools.

All are invited. We invite you to hear what’s happening St Louis and what is already active with Madison Jazz Society and Madison Jazz Jam in jazz education.

We also invite you to bring your voice to a discussion about the future of jazz education in Madison. We are looking for your interest, ideas, and ways to collaborate to make Madison a collaborative and thriving jazz community.

Coffee and refreshments will be served.