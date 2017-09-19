press release: Tuesday, September 19, 12 – 1:30 pm, 159 Ed Bldg, 1000 Bascom Mall

WISCAPE Talk with Steven Olikara, founder of the Millennial Action Project

The Future of Political Leadership and the Role of Public Universities

In an era of extreme partisanship and political dysfunction, what can we do to restore a governing system that works?

In this WISCAPE talk, Steven Olikara, a UW-Madison alumnus and founder of the Millennial Action Project, will chart a path forward that is championed by a new generation of political leaders, highlighting the role of public universities – and college students – as a key part of the solution.