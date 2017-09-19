The Future of Political Leadership and the Role of Public Universities

Google Calendar - The Future of Political Leadership and the Role of Public Universities - 2017-09-19 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Future of Political Leadership and the Role of Public Universities - 2017-09-19 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Future of Political Leadership and the Role of Public Universities - 2017-09-19 12:00:00 iCalendar - The Future of Political Leadership and the Role of Public Universities - 2017-09-19 12:00:00

UW Education Building 1000 Bascom Mall, Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: Tuesday, September 19, 12 – 1:30 pm, 159 Ed Bldg, 1000 Bascom Mall

WISCAPE Talk with Steven Olikara, founder of the Millennial Action Project

The Future of Political Leadership and the Role of Public Universities

In an era of extreme partisanship and political dysfunction, what can we do to restore a governing system that works?

In this WISCAPE talk, Steven Olikara, a UW-Madison alumnus and founder of the Millennial Action Project, will chart a path forward that is championed by a new generation of political leaders, highlighting the role of public universities – and college students – as a key part of the solution.

Info
UW Education Building 1000 Bascom Mall, Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map
Lectures & Seminars
608-265-6342
Google Calendar - The Future of Political Leadership and the Role of Public Universities - 2017-09-19 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Future of Political Leadership and the Role of Public Universities - 2017-09-19 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Future of Political Leadership and the Role of Public Universities - 2017-09-19 12:00:00 iCalendar - The Future of Political Leadership and the Role of Public Universities - 2017-09-19 12:00:00