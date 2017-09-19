The Future of Political Leadership and the Role of Public Universities
UW Education Building 1000 Bascom Mall, Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Tuesday, September 19, 12 – 1:30 pm, 159 Ed Bldg
WISCAPE Talk with Steven Olikara, founder of the Millennial Action Project
In an era of extreme partisanship and political dysfunction, what can we do to restore a governing system that works?
In this WISCAPE talk, Steven Olikara, a UW-Madison alumnus and founder of the Millennial Action Project, will chart a path forward that is championed by a new generation of political leaders, highlighting the role of public universities – and college students – as a key part of the solution.