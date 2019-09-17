The Gallery of Vanished Husbands, Picture Brides, and Lost Children: How Migration Made the Modern Family
UW Extension Pyle Center 702 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
press release: 2019 George L. Mosse Lectures
September 17-19: "The Gallery of Vanished Husbands, Picture Brides, and Lost Children: How Migration Made the Modern Family"
When: 3:30 pm
Where: Pyle Center
Tara Zahra, University of Chicago
From the mass transatlantic migration of the turn of the twentieth century, to the refugee movements of the two World Wars, to the separation of families on the US southern border in 2018, migration policies have defined ideals of family and gender. Looking at three examples – runaways, single women, and separated families – this lecture series will explore the role of mass migration in making and breaking families and transforming gender roles in the twentieth century.
The series features three lectures on the theme of migration:
- September 17: Runaways
- September 18: Single Women
- September 19: Separated Families