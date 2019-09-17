press release: 2019 George L. Mosse Lectures

September 17-19: "The Gallery of Vanished Husbands, Picture Brides, and Lost Children: How Migration Made the Modern Family"

When: 3:30 pm

Where: Pyle Center

Tara Zahra, University of Chicago

From the mass transatlantic migration of the turn of the twentieth century, to the refugee movements of the two World Wars, to the separation of families on the US southern border in 2018, migration policies have defined ideals of family and gender. Looking at three examples – runaways, single women, and separated families – this lecture series will explore the role of mass migration in making and breaking families and transforming gender roles in the twentieth century.

The series features three lectures on the theme of migration: