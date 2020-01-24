The Game's Afoot
Sun Prairie Civic Theatre
Cardinal Heights Uppper Middle School, Sun Prairie 220 Kroncke Dr., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
Sun Prairie Civic Theatre mystery, 7:30 pm on 1/24-25 & 1/31-2/1 and 2 pm, 2/2, Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School, Sun Prairie. $16.
press release: The Sun Prairie Civic Theatre’s production of Ken Ludwig’s award-winning comedic whodunnit, The Game’s Afoot, opens Friday! If you rave about the movies Clue or Knives Out; love Sherlock Holmes or Columbo; or ballyhoo Agatha Christie novels, you're sure to enjoy this fast-paced, relentlessly entertaining comedy.
There are five opportunities to catch this show before it’s gone. Performances are January 24, 25 and 31 at 7:30 p.m.; February 1 at 7:30 p.m. and February 2 at 2 p.m. at the Cardinal Heights Theater at 220 Kroncke Drive in Sun Prairie. Tickets may be purchased in advance online at sunprairiecivictheatre.com