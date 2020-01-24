Sun Prairie Civic Theatre mystery, 7:30 pm on 1/24-25 & 1/31-2/1 and 2 pm, 2/2, Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School, Sun Prairie. $16.

press release: The Sun Prairie Civic Theatre’s production of Ken Ludwig’s award-winning comedic whodunnit, The Game’s Afoot, opens Friday! If you rave about the movies Clue or Knives Out; love Sherlock Holmes or Columbo; or ballyhoo Agatha Christie novels, you're sure to enjoy this fast-paced, relentlessly entertaining comedy.

There are five opportunities to catch this show before it’s gone. Performances are January 24, 25 and 31 at 7:30 p.m.; February 1 at 7:30 p.m. and February 2 at 2 p.m. at the Cardinal Heights Theater at 220 Kroncke Drive in Sun Prairie. Tickets may be purchased in advance online at sunprairiecivictheatre.com or at the Piano Gal Shop in downtown Sun Prairie. Any remaining tickets may be purchased at the door prior to the show.