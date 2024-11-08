The Garden Sees Fire

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin

media release: USA | DCP | 60 min.

Director: Kiera Faber

In a mystical forest, a cycle of insatiable consumption begins to change the ecology of the wooded area. A visionary, dark masterpiece of stop-motion animation, The Garden Sees Fire (2024, 15 min.) is the latest work from the gifted filmmaker Kiera Faber. The artist will join us in person for the World Premiere of The Garden Sees Fire and offer a retrospective that begins with her experimental short films man-i-fest (2005, 3 min.), Children of God (2006, 4 min.), Evils (2006, 6 min.), T is for Turnip (2015, 3 min.), and her other highly accomplished stop-motion gems Living Organics (2009, 10 min.) and Obscurer (2018, 19 min.).

Info

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin
Movies
608-262-3627
please enable javascript to view
