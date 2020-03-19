Meggie Shays, Jake'O, Black Cat, DJ Catwoman

press release: Musicians for WORT series:Come celebrate the onset of Spring as we Rock Out with 3 stellar acts donating their talent in support of volunteer-powered radio, 89.9FM!

With:

Meggie Shays - Indie Pop songstress; a harmonious blend of bright hooks

www.facebook.com/MeggieShays

Jake'O - Nuvo-Retro, Rock, Rhythm & Blues, Rockabilly

www.jakeomusic.com

Black Cat - Hardcore Punk Rock

www.facebook.com/ BlackCatMadison/

AND Rockin' spins by WORT DJ Catwoman!

FYI, This is likely our last M4W until May.