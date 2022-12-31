RSVP for The Gift of Practicing Together

press release: “The Gift of Practicing Together”

January 13-15, 2023, an in-person Meditation Retreat at Holy Wisdom Monastery – and also online via Zoom

With David Haskin, Jan Cittasubha Sheppard & Steven Spiro

UPDATE: We have approximately 65 people registered for the in-person option at Holy Wisdom (typically there are 100) - so there is room for more; and unlimited room in Zoom! The residential lodging at the monastery is sold out, FYI. DEADLINE to register: Saturday, December 31, 2022

It is sometimes said in addiction recovery circles, “You alone must do it, but you cannot do it alone.” Our practice of Mindfulness is the same: we typically meditate alone, but our practice is more effective when we share the energy and support of friends on the path. That in-person support has been missing for the last couple years,but … we’re back! This retreat will include meditations, Noble Silence, Qigong, Dharma Talks, individual and group interviews, and personal time. It is designed to deepen our awareness and feel the powerful support of friends on the path. It is for practitioners of all levels of experience, and spiritual seekers from secular or religious backgrounds. This will be a hybrid retreat, with in-person (residential and non-residential) and online (Zoom) options.

We hope you can join us! We are so happy to be able to practice together soon, whether in person or virtually. Much love and light to all in 2023!