press release: The Watertown Players, in conjunction with the Watertown Historical Society, announce their annual holiday play to be performed inside the Octagon House Museum, located at 919 Charles St. Watertown. This year’s production will be an adaptation of the famous O. Henry story of love and self-sacrifice, “The Gift of the Magi.” The show will be presented this Sat., Nov. 30. and Sun.. Dec. 1. from 11:00 to 3:00 each day, with a new performance every half hour.

Tickets for the show will be available at the Watertown History Center, located next to the famed eight-sided landmark and are $7.00 for teens and adults and $4.00 for children under 12. This year the Historical Society will once again offer their special admission offer: up to two children under 12 will be admitted free with a paid adult accompanying them.

The show tells the story of a poor but loving couple, Jim and Della Young. Each has something that means the world to them: Della has her crowning glory, her hair, and Jim has his gold watch. Wanting to purchase a Christmas gift for the other, each gives up their most precious objects. Along the way Della encounters an eccentric dealer in hair goods and her shop assistant, as well as an even more eccentric dealer in jewelry. The story points out the folly of pride and the joy of love and self-sacrifice.

As in the past, the show will be performed inside the museum in four rooms on the first level. The actors will lead the viewers from room, to room and then downstairs into the kitchen where there will be demonstrations of crafts.

Other events coming up at the Watertown Players Theater will be The Watertown Youth Theater Workshop which will present “Beauty and the beast Jr.,” in January, 2020. For more information on “Gift of the Magi” please call the Octagon House at (920) 261-2796, or the Watertown Players information line, (920) 306-4364, or visit the Players on their Facebook page.