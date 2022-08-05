The Gilded Lily

press release: USA | 1935 | 35mm | 84 min.

Director: Wesley Ruggles; Cast: Claudette Colbert, Fred MacMurray, Ray Milland

A newspaper reporter (MacMurray) finds his budding romance with a stenographer (Colbert) in jeopardy when she falls under the spell of a wealthy English playboy and nobleman (Milland) visiting NYC. Our working-class heroes’ love story is further threatened when their story becomes an international tabloid scandal! In the first of their seven big-screen teamings, Colbert and MacMurray are a charming comedic duo with charisma to spare in this urban, Depression-era fantasy.

