The Girl Without Hands (La jeune fille sans mains)

(2016, France, 76 min., Digital)

Dir: Sébastien Laudenbach

Cast: Anaïs Demoustier, Jéremie Elkaïm, Philippe Laudenbach

Without a doubt the most visually rapturous film of the year, this hand-drawn and hand-painted stunner will leave you rubbing your eyes in bewildered amazement. Based on a lesser-known story by the Brothers Grimm, this very adult fairy tale unfolds like a waking dream. Faced with poverty, a miller sells his only daughter to the devil; when she escapes, the devil takes her hands in revenge. Each exquisite frame is alive with movement and color, layering delicate line drawings with thick, rich brushstrokes to create a quivering world etched with ravishing minimalism. The film is animated entirely by director Sébastien Laudenbach, whose rich combination of calligraphic detail and sketch-like texture serves as a welcome, one-man rebuke to the monotonous computer-animation of the big studios. In French with English subtitles.

MMoCA’s Spotlight Cinema premieres critically acclaimed and award-winning narrative feature films.

Admission is free for MMoCA members and $7 per screening for the general public. Ticket sales begin at 6:30 pm in the museum’s lobby. Curated by Mike King, Spotlight Cinema is a program of MMoCA’s education department. The series is generously funded by maiahaus, Venture Investors, LLC, and an anonymous donor.