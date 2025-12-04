media release: Tickets: $10 (with $1 of every ticket going to the DCHS)

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, The Godfather of Green Bay tells the hilariously touching story of stand-up comic Joe Keegan making a last-ditch effort to save his career...in Green Bay of all places! As he tries to catch the eye of a Tonight Show talent scout, he must also dodge the oppressive townie who wants to steal Joe's girlfriend and run him out of town.

Join 92.7 WMDX and NiteLite host, Pete Schwaba, in a special anniversary screening of his film, along with director commentary and audience Q+A. Plus $1 of every ticket will go to our friends at the Dane County Humane Society and their pet food pantry!

WMDX is Madison’s news-talk radio station, sharing real news and great conversation all day! Starting with John and Gordy in the Morning, WMDX presents a Wisconsin-filled roster, broadcasting right off of State Street. We’re not just a spot on the radio dial or a podcast provider; we’re a part of the conversation, because we live here too. Real news, sharp talk and a whole lot of Madison flavor. Tune in at 92.7 FM, 1580 AM, or take us anywhere with the free Civic Media app.

NiteLite with Pete Schwaba tackles the tough questions like, "What should I binge watch?" and "Where are the most haunted hotels in the state?" Leave the stress of the day behind with entertainment news, comedy and quirky Wisconsin. Pete is a show biz veteran writer, actor, and comedian who will take you from Wisconsin to Hollywood and still have you back in time for bed. Catch NiteLite at 6-8p on WMDX weeknights!