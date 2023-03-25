media release: USA | 1972 | DCP | 175 min.

Director: Francis Ford Coppola; Cast: Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan

Coppola’s breakthrough film as a director is the epic narrative of the near demise and reemergence to power of the Corleone Mafia clan. The film features stellar performances by a cast that also includes Diane Keaton, Robert Duvall, Sterling Hayden and John Cazale. A compelling story on its own terms, The Godfather also offers the big screen’s most powerful metaphor for the ruthless nature of American big business. A new 4K digital restoration will be screened.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.