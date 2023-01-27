El buen patrón (The Good Boss)

media release: Spain | 2021 | DCP | 116 min. | Spanish with English subtitles

Director: Fernando León de Aranoa

Cast: Javier Bardem, Manolo Solo, Almudena Amor

In what is unquestionably one of his signature leading roles, Javier Bardem plays Blanco, the charismatic and sometimes menacing owner of a factory that manufactures industrial scales. While awaiting the presentation of an award for corporate excellence, Blanco must sort out the problems of his workers – problems that are undoubtedly compounded by Blanco’s not-so-upstanding personal behavior! A compelling and darkly funny workplace satire. The Good Boss “provides prime material for Bardem, who has to maintain a polished veneer even as his character’s mendacity and troubles mount” (Ben Kenigsberg, The New York Times).

LACIS FILM SERIES

Our annual LACIS Festival de Cine returns with a selection of the best in recent Spanish-language cinema. The great Javier Bardem headlines the satirical The Good Boss, which received a record-breaking 20 Goya nominations and won Best Picture, Director, Actor, and Screenplay. A pair of crime thrillers take us deep into Mexico (La Civil) and Colombia (Los Conductos), and legendary filmmaker Patricio Guzmán captures Chile’s recent political revolution in My Imaginary Country.