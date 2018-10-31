The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly (Miscalculations), and Where Does Health Policy Go Next?

press release: Wendell Primus, a senior advisor to U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, will discuss U.S. health policy, including the Affordable Care and Act (ACA). Primus was one of the chief architects of the ACA. Before joining Pelosi’s staff in 2005, Primus was the minority staff director at the Joint Economic Committee and served as a deputy assistant secretary in the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services during the Clinton administration. He received his PhD in economics from Iowa State University