The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly (Miscalculations), and Where Does Health Policy Go Next?

Google Calendar - The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly (Miscalculations), and Where Does Health Policy Go Next? - 2018-10-31 12:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly (Miscalculations), and Where Does Health Policy Go Next? - 2018-10-31 12:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly (Miscalculations), and Where Does Health Policy Go Next? - 2018-10-31 12:30:00 iCalendar - The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly (Miscalculations), and Where Does Health Policy Go Next? - 2018-10-31 12:30:00

UW La Follette School of Public Affairs 1225 Observatory Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: Wendell Primus, a senior advisor to U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, will discuss U.S. health policy, including the Affordable Care and Act (ACA). Primus was one of the chief architects of the ACA. Before joining Pelosi’s staff in 2005, Primus was the minority staff director at the Joint Economic Committee and served as a deputy assistant secretary in the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services during the Clinton administration. He received his PhD in economics from Iowa State University

Info
UW La Follette School of Public Affairs 1225 Observatory Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map
Lectures & Seminars
608-262-3581
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly (Miscalculations), and Where Does Health Policy Go Next? - 2018-10-31 12:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly (Miscalculations), and Where Does Health Policy Go Next? - 2018-10-31 12:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly (Miscalculations), and Where Does Health Policy Go Next? - 2018-10-31 12:30:00 iCalendar - The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly (Miscalculations), and Where Does Health Policy Go Next? - 2018-10-31 12:30:00