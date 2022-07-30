The Gorge, Venus in Furs

media release: Follow the post-apocalyptic mood of the current news cycle and it’s not hard to imagine that we’re in year one of the fabled Thousand Year Fire that adorns metal quartet the Gorge’s latest LP. There’s certainly enough of-the-moment portent in Phil Ring’s vocals and delivery, and on the song “Pedestals” he takes a swing at the corrupted humanity of our elected leaders. But what separates the Gorge from its fellow metal bands comes from the musicians’ dexterity and willingness to tinker with the formula; Ring and fellow guitarist Joe Bowers engage in a regular tug of war with their axes, while bassist Chris Turnbaugh and drummer Jerry Mazzuca aren’t afraid to use their jazz tutelage to give these songs unexpected contours.