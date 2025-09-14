× Expand Deborah Hoag A close-up of Kristin Du Mez. Kristin Du Mez

media release: A Night With Dr. Kristin Du Mez "The Grace Between Us"

In a time of division, how do we live with grace? Join author Dr. Kristin Du Mez at Bethel Lutheran Church for a thoughtful conversation.

The Grace Between Us... because something holy happens in the space between certainty and doubt, between pain and healing, between people who don’t always agree but are still willing to sit at the same table. That space, that tension, that hope is grace. In a time when so much of our world feels polarized, reactive, and loud, The Grace Between Us is an intentional pause. It’s a chance to remember that grace isn’t a vague theological idea.

Dr. Kristin Kobes Du Mez is a New York Times bestselling author and professor of history and gender studies at Calvin University. She is known for her research on the intersection of gender, religion, and politics in American history. Her most recent book is Jesus and John Wayne: How White Evangelicals Corrupted a Faith and Fractured a Nation, and she is a frequent commentator for the Washington Post, NPR and CBS.