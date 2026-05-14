The Grand Groove Hotel

Tuesday, June 30

The Grand Groove Hotel is a Rhythm and Jazz band based in Rockford, Illinois. The band features award-winning vocalist Gina Meeks with an eight-piece ensemble focusing on improvisation, syncopation, and a powerful rhythm section. The group brings a mix of the energetic swing of big bands and the evolving sounds of contemporary music.

BONUS ENGAGEMENT: TBD

ECO-PARTNER: Green Box Compost

Tickets are FREE, with a suggested $5 donation per person to support the incredible artists performing at Olbrich. Donations can be made online when reserving tickets or onsite during the event. TICKETS AVAILABLE MAY 15

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

To ensure the best experience for all guests, FREE advance tickets are now required for each Olbrich After Hours concert.

A ticket is required for entry before 6:45 PM. If you have reserved a ticket but have not arrived by that time, your spot may be released to other guests.

Beginning at 6:45 PM, walk-in admission will be offered based on availability.

For ticket assistance, please call 608-246-4550.

5:00 PM – Doors open & check-in begins

6:00 PM – Food vendors open

7:00 PM – Concert begins

9:00 PM – Event concludes