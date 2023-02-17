The Great Debaters
Goodman South Madison Library 2222 S. Park St. (Village on Park), Madison, Wisconsin 53713
media release: Friday Family Films: Fridays in February, 5:30-7:45PM | Goodman South Madison Library
Each month, the Goodman South Madison Library hosts family movie nights on Friday nights. During Black History Month, these films are focused on sharing Black stories throughout history. Snacks are provided at each event - all ages are welcome. Check out the lineup:
- Ruby Bridges (February 3)
- 42 (February 10)
- The Great Debaters (February 17)
- Harriet (February 24)
