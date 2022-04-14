The Great Divide: Education, Depair & Death

media release: This spring, the La Follette School will host leading experts to discuss some of the biggest challenges facing our country.

The event series American Democracy, American Dream will examine the importance of public policy’s influence on democracy and everyday American life. Events will cover the history of 19th century petitioning, America’s evolving role on the global stage, and capitalism’s effects on the working class.

All spring events are free. With the exception of our annual Alumni & Friends Reception, all events will be open to the public and livestreamed online.

April 14 – Anne Case, The Great Divide: Education, Despair & Death

Overture Center for the Arts and via livestream, 7–8 p.m.

Anne Case, author of Deaths of Despair and the Future of Capitalism, will give an account of how the flaws in capitalism are harming America’s working class. Case will discuss the dramatic rise in deaths from opioid overdose, alcoholism, and suicide in recent decades and how the disparity between those who are prospering and those who are struggling continues to grow.

Funding for Anne Case is provided by the Hilldale Lecture Fund, the Center for Demography and Healthy Aging, and the Offner Lecture Fund.

Preceded by the La Follette School Alumni & Friends Reception from 5–7 p.m.

After rescheduling due to COVID, we look forward to hosting our annual networking and social event for La Follette School alumni, students, faculty, and staff! Please join us for hors d'oeuvres, a cash bar, and a La Follette School Student Association (LSSA) hosted table selling La Follette School merchandise.