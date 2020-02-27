The Great Escape

press release: USA | 1963 | DCP | 168 min.

Director: John Sturges

Cast: Steve McQueen, James Garner, Richard Attenborough

A group of Allied POWs attempt a daring escape from a Nazi prison. Pooling their talents the soldiers try to stay one step ahead of their captors. Skilled direction and an all-star cast helped make this rousing action movie one of the most successful and memorable releases of the 1960s. The screening, a co-presentation of the Cinematheque and the Wisconsin Center for Film & Theater Research, in honor of their 60th anniversary, will be preceded by a special introduction from film scholar Dana Polan. Support has been provided by the Jay C. & Ruth Halls Visiting Scholar fund from UW-Madison's College of & Letters & Science.