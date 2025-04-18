The Great Gatsby

Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

7:30 pm Tuesdays-Fridays, 2 & 7:30 pm Saturdays and 1 & 6:30 pm Sundays.

media release: The party’s roaring in Madison! 

“The Great Gatsby” is a “Broadway extravaganza that explodes with life and energy” (Entertainment Weekly). Based on the classic American novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, the Tony Award®-winning new musical is an unforgettable journey of love, wealth and tragedy that brings the Roaring Twenties to life on stage.  

Directed by Marc Bruni (“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical”), this story of extravagance and longing features choreography by Dominique Kelley (“So You Think You Can Dance”), a book by Kait Kerrigan (“The Mad Ones”) and a jazz- and pop-influenced original score by Jason Howland (“Little Women”) and Nathan Tysen (“Paradise Square”). 

Theater & Dance
608-258-4141
