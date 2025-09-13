The Great Rural Reverie & Revival

media release: Gather your friendlies and farming buddies! The Klein Farm is hosting a Ride the Blue Wave extravaganza to promote Unity and Community among like-minded peers.

Don't you want to be where:

Power Take Off, Brad Graham & 2-Dollar Broom, & Cathouse Dandies take the stage at 3

Local authors Richard Vargas and Penni Klein (your host) are sharing soulful works of art

Delicious BBQ and Mexican food trucks soak your taste buds

We sure do!

Brought to you by support from Team Gold, Driftless Democrats, and our activist family.

All are welcome -- all are encouraged to come.

Food Drive Donations to be accepted on behalf of Outreach community pantry. If you can help, please bring hygiene products and nonperishable food.