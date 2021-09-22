press release: Edgewood College is honored to welcome Dr. Scott Ellsworth, author of the best-selling book The Ground Breaking , for a special Hatheway History Lecture. The lecture is at 7:00 pm, Wednesday, September 22, 2021, in Anderson Auditorium. The event is free, and Greater Madison is invited.

Published this year, The Ground Breaking tells the long-suppressed story of the notorious Tulsa Race Massacre, which sees its 100th anniversary this year. The book also unearths the lost history of how the massacre was covered up, and of the courageous individuals who fought to keep the story alive.

Dr. Scott Ellsworth is a member of the faculty of the Department of Afroamerican and African Studies at the University of Michigan. He teaches courses on African American history, Southern literature, race and sports, and crime and justice in contemporary U.S. society. He is the author of Death in a Promised Land , the first-ever comprehensive history of the horrific 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, published in 1982.

The 2021 Hatheway History Lecture is presented in partnership by the History Department and the Office for Diversity and Inclusion at Edgewood College. The Lecture is sponsored in part by the Heideman Crossing Educational Boundaries Fund.

