The Guest Book
Broom Street Theater 1119 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Thursday, Aug 11 - Saturday, Aug 27, 8:00 pm (Thursday - Saturday; no show Saturday August 13)
The hilarious new comedy written and directed by Gina Gomez. Sam is looking for closure when she crashes her ex-fiance's wedding. Sam's ex-fiance and his sketchy cousin are just trying to move their family into more "legitimate" business. The servers are chaotic, and Sam's cousin has an agenda all her own.
Cast List:
Sam: Stacey Garbarski
Eve: Jessica Raphaela Kennedy
Vincent: Matt Korda
Roger: Matt Franklinson
Parker: Noah Abrahamson
Ash: Bernice Hein