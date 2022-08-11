The Guest Book

media release: Thursday, Aug 11 - Saturday, Aug 27, 8:00 pm (Thursday - Saturday; no show Saturday August 13)

The hilarious new comedy written and directed by Gina Gomez. Sam is looking for closure when she crashes her ex-fiance's wedding. Sam's ex-fiance and his sketchy cousin are just trying to move their family into more "legitimate" business. The servers are chaotic, and Sam's cousin has an agenda all her own.

Cast List:

Sam: Stacey Garbarski

Eve: Jessica Raphaela Kennedy

Vincent: Matt Korda

Roger: Matt Franklinson

Parker: Noah Abrahamson

Ash: Bernice Hein