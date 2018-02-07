The Guide for White Women Who Teach Black Boys

press release:

Dr. Eddie Moore Jr. Panel Discussion & Book Signing

Wednesday, February 7, 4-5:30p, Anderson Auditorium, Predolin Hall

On Wednesday, February 7, 2018, Dr. Eddie Moore Jr., director of The Privilege Institute and founder of the National White Privilege Conference, will be featured in a panel discussion at Edgewood College. This event is free and open to the public.

Dr. Moore is co-editor of Everyday White People Confront Racial and Social Injustice: 15 Stories and the forthcoming on-line workbook, The White Women’s Guide to Teaching Black Males. Future working publications include an autobiography and a guide to those who wish to pursue opportunities as diversity consultants. He is committed not only to his personal message of building relationships through Understanding, Respecting and Connecting but to also working with those committed to issues of social justice and inequity finding their voice in the fight.

The leadership style essential to Dr. Moore’s mission is grounded in relationships, a commitment to lifelong learning, academic excellence, and garnering skills for living in a diverse society. He firmly believes we must work together as a team as opposed to in a system based in power. Relationships are born when people are personally involved in the outcomes and understand that everyone around them is also personally invested. Building character is essential and instilling in students, faculty and staff, administration, community members, organizations and society the strength to believe in themselves and their ability to impact on others is key. Engaging in community and service learning helps students and communities understand the world is not centered on them and they must take an active role in their community and the global community.

For driving directions to the College (1000 Edgewood College Drive), please visit: https://www.edgewood.edu/ about/directions

Edgewood College, rooted in the Dominican Catholic tradition, engages students within a community of learners committed to building a just and compassionate world. The College educates students for meaningful personal and professional lives of ethical leadership, service, and a lifelong search for truth.