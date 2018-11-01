The Hasbians, Venus in Furs, Cats on Leashes

Google Calendar - The Hasbians, Venus in Furs, Cats on Leashes - 2018-11-01 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Hasbians, Venus in Furs, Cats on Leashes - 2018-11-01 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Hasbians, Venus in Furs, Cats on Leashes - 2018-11-01 20:30:00 iCalendar - The Hasbians, Venus in Furs, Cats on Leashes - 2018-11-01 20:30:00

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: We've got a music night here to match all of your different grooves- flow through the cool and thought provoking jazz/funk/electronic beats of Boat Patrol, stomp and prance through Appalachia with Apple Cold String Band, rock out with milk in hand to Sugar and the Milkman.

Boat Patrol

https://www.facebook.com/boatpatroljazz/

https://boatpatrol.net/

Apple Cold String Band

https://www.facebook.com/Applecoldstringband/

https://applecold.bandcamp.com/releases

Sugar and the Milkman

https://www.facebook.com/mmmmmmmmthatsweetsugarynectar/

Info
Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Music
608-535-9976
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - The Hasbians, Venus in Furs, Cats on Leashes - 2018-11-01 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Hasbians, Venus in Furs, Cats on Leashes - 2018-11-01 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Hasbians, Venus in Furs, Cats on Leashes - 2018-11-01 20:30:00 iCalendar - The Hasbians, Venus in Furs, Cats on Leashes - 2018-11-01 20:30:00