The Hasbians, Venus in Furs, Cats on Leashes

× Expand Emily Braun Apple Cold Stringband (left to right): Hilary Friedman, Jim Hilgendorf, Mark Coatsworth, Scott Burclaff.

press release: We've got a music night here to match all of your different grooves- flow through the cool and thought provoking jazz/funk/electronic beats of Boat Patrol, stomp and prance through Appalachia with Apple Cold String Band, rock out with milk in hand to Sugar and the Milkman.

Boat Patrol

https://www.facebook.com/boatpatroljazz/

https://boatpatrol.net/

Apple Cold String Band

https://www.facebook.com/Applecoldstringband/

https://applecold.bandcamp.com/releases

Sugar and the Milkman

https://www.facebook.com/mmmmmmmmthatsweetsugarynectar/