press release: There are so many fantastic films on the topic of racism and racial justice, and we'd like to share them with our current and past Institute participants.

Join us for our first film of the fall session next Wednesday, September 25, at 6:30pm at the Urban League of Greater Madison. The building is located at 2222 S Park St #200, Madison, WI 53713. We will be on the first floor, directly to your left when you walk in the door. We will be showing The Hate U Give. You can watch the trailer below.