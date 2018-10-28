The Healing Power of Stillness

Goodman Community Center 149 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Lari is a practitioner of Christian Science healing and international speaker. She spent five years  working on spiritual development and peace building in Africa. Lari will talk about finding a deep-settled calm within ourselves that cannot be disrupted by fear or any outward disturbance. 

Goodman Community Center 149 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
