The Heligoats with Jake McKelvie, Mackenna

media release: Please join us Sunday Sept. 21 @ 6 PM for The Heligoats with Jake McKelvie and Special Guest Mackenna

Indie Coffee is proud to welcome the September 21 return of The Heligoats, the stage name of Chris Otepka, formerly of Chicago’s beloved early-aughts indie rockers Troubled Hubble. Fans of NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert may remember Chris where he

played a four-song acoustic set in 2011. (Link below!) Chris’s music is tailor-made for small rooms like the Tiny Desk offices and Indie Coffee, where he can charm an audience with his quirky brand of acousticindie rock.

Here’s what NPR’s Stephen Thompson says about him.

"He may be a lone guy with an acoustic guitar, but Chris Otepka gives fans a lot of ideas to unpack. Even his backstory necessitates some explanation: The former lead singer of a criminally underheralded band called Troubled Hubble, Otepka now performs solo and unplugged as The Heligoats — a strange name for a guy strumming a guitar, but oddly befitting someone who stuffs his songs with so many sideways ideas and observations. Given the yarns he spins here, it’s easy to imagine Otepka envisioning a herd of goats with propellers and setting the concept to music.

Chris will be joined by Jake McKelvie, a singer songwriter who has traveled the US and UK DIY tour circuit for over a decade, including a European tour with The Heligoats in 2024. “Having self-released numerous full-length albums and EPs over the years, he has carved himself a niche as a songwriter, combining a rapid delivery with stream-of-self-consciousness writing in a manner so singular that it is never in question whose songs are being played." — Impose Magazine

Indie’s own Mackenna will step out from behind the bar to open the show.

www.npr.org/2010/12/15/131963244/the-heligoats-tiny-desk-concert

No cover. Donations encouraged and appreciated, and all go to the artist.