press release:

Annette Gordon-Reed, Charles Warren Professor of American Legal History at Harvard University, will present the third annual James Madison Lectures program in Madison and Milwaukee on Oct. 11 and 12. Professor Gordon-Reed will present “The Hemings Family of Monticello.” Professor Gordon-Reed is the author of three books about Thomas Jefferson and the Hemings family. She won both the Pulitzer Prize in History and the National Book Award for "The Hemingses of Monticello: An American Family" (W.W. Norton, 2009). Other honors include a MacArthur Fellowship, the National Humanities Medal, a Guggenheim Fellowship, and the Woman of Power & Influence Award from the National Organization of Women.

Free public lecture 4:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Wisconsin Historical Society Auditorium, 816 State Street, Madison

Following the free lecture, a ticketed event with Professor Gordon-Reed is available for $100 per person. Participants will visit the grave of Eston Hemings Jefferson, the youngest child of Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings, on a narrated bus tour to be followed by a reception in the Society's grand Reading Room. Tickets for this portion of the evening are available online or by mail. For questions please contact Erica Fox Gehrig, 608-261-1379 or erica.gehrig@wisconsinhistory.org.

Funding for the Lectures has been generously provided by the Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation. Additional funding for the Lectures is provided by the James Madison Lectures endowment, which was made possible by a bequest from the Estate of John A. Peters and many private donors. The 2017 event is co-sponsored by the Wisconsin Historical Society, UW-Milwaukee Libraries, and the Center for the Study of the American Constitution.