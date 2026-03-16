The Hidden History of Tibetan Rugs

media release: 206 Ingraham Hall, 1155 Observatory Drive.

Sponsored by the Center for East Asian Studies

Join us for the Presentation by Felix Elwert, professor of sociology and niostatistics at UW-Madison, exploring Tibetan rugs, their historical designs, and connections to religious traditions.

Local legend dates the introduction of rug weaving to Tibet back to the 7th century CE. But hardly any surviving Tibetan rugs predate the 19th century. This presentation will unveil a trove of Tibetan rugs from as early as the 15th century, showcasing new designs and connections to religious traditions, along with evaluating the challenges of dating rugs using scientific methods.