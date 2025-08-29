The Hobbit

2/7-22, Starlight Theater, at 2 & 7 pm Saturday and 1 & 6 pm Sunday, plus 7 pm, 2/20.

media release: When homebody Bilbo Baggins is whisked away by a band of dwarves and a very mysterious wizard, he finds himself facing trolls, goblins and a fire-breathing dragon—with only his courage and a bit of luck to guide him! J.R.R. Tolkien’s beloved tale comes to life in this adventurous stage adaptation filled with heart, humor and heroism.

Based on the novel by J.R.R. Tolkien. Licensed by Middle-Earth Enterprises. Adapted for the stage by Greg Banks. With Music by Tom Johnson.

Originally commissioned and produced by Children’s Theatre Company.

Produced by special arrangement with Plays for New Audiences.