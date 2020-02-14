The Holistic Approach to Cardiovascular Health with Naturopathic Medicine

press release: In celebration of Valentine’s Day, come learn from a primary care-trained naturopathic doctor the practical as well as sustainable, scientifically sound and clinically verified dietary, nutritional, and other holistic tools to improve and maintain one’s healthy heart function and live youthfully and vitally at any age.

Topics discussed:

– The human heart and the many wonderful roles it serves

– What an optimal meal plan for happy heart looks like

– Are dietary supplements necessary in any heart conditions?

– Mind-Body hygiene for emotional balance and its benefits on long-term cardiovascular health