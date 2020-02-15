The Hours and the Times

press release: USA | 1991 | 35mm | 57 min.

Director: Christopher Munch

Cast: David Angus, Ian Hart, Stephanie Pack

This sensitively-told drama by noted independent filmmaker Munch (The Sleepy Time Gal) imagines a love affair between John Lennon and the band’s influential manager, Brian Epstein, during a vacation the two actually took in Spain just before the Beatles came to America. Preserved by UCLA Film & Television Archive from the 35mm original picture negative and 35mm original track negative. Laboratory services by Roundabout Entertainment, FotoKem, UCLA Film & Television Archive.

UCLA Festival of Preservation on Tour: One of the world’s leaders in the efforts to preserve our motion picture heritage, the UCLA Film & Television Archive has arranged their biennial tour of restored 35mm prints and DCPs of selected titles from the most recent edition of their annual Festival of Preservation. The selection highlights features and shorts including silent-era rediscoveries, landmark American Independent movies, poverty row gems, remarkable documentaries, and more! The screenings will be presented both at our regular Vilas Hall venue and every Sunday in February at the Chazen Museum of Art.