ONLINE: The Housing Crisis in Cities

media release: Ensuring access to safe and affordable housing presents enormous challenges for local leaders — and COVID-19 has brought millions even closer to housing instability. The federal eviction moratorium and efforts by many local leaders to safely house homeless individuals have temporarily delayed the worst impacts of this crisis. But the reality of the pandemic means we need a sustained effort among national and local leaders to fully address it.​

​Dr. Matthew Desmond is the author of the Pulitzer-winning book, Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City. We are thrilled to have him join us for our virtual Keynote: The Housing Crisis in Cities. Dr. Desmond will bring context to these challenges, with the research-based insights that made Evicted a must-read.

Register

Link to access the keynote will be sent to registrants via email soon.

We welcome all mayors, city staff, and friends of the Mayors Innovation Project to join us for this discussion.