press release: By Sarah Treem

January 23 – February 2, 2020, Slowpoke Lounge & Cabaret. Tickets on sale now: twocrowstheatre.org

$20 - $25

Two Crows Associate Artistic Director Kelsey Brennan says this play offers females a very rare opportunity to talk about subjects that we rarely get to talk about - on stage or off, and Sarah Treem’s incredible wit and smart language mixed with a truly remarkable story augment that opportunity.

The How and the Why will feature American Players Theatre Core Acting Company Member and Two Crows Associate Artistic Director Kelsey Brennan, and American Players Theatre Artistic Director Brenda DeVita.

What critics have said about the play:

"Sarah Treem's play brims with ideas and emotional colors that eddy and refract like rivulets in a lively, plunging stream." — Washington Post.

“An exhilarating, intellectual evening out." — Star-Ledger.

"A moving portrait of a woman meeting with equanimity - an unexpected, often painful series of

questions about the choices she made in the past." — NY Times.

"Two absorbing hours with two finely formed, interesting, smart, and captivating women...a

very rare achievement indeed for women in and at the theater." — Feminist Spectator.