media release: Prepare for an unforgettable night of laughter with "The Human Sketchipede," an irreverent comedy that will keep you laughing all night long!

Featuring the creative talents of eight separate sketchwriters from the Madison area, this show is a whirlwind of interconnected sketches whose characters flow from one sketch to the next, creating an endless chain of outrageous mayhem and stories!

Find out what happened to Dora the Explorer after her show ended and she moved to a trailer park in Madison, witness aliens accidentally scoring a threesome in a local dive bar, and see how a Gen-Z teen uses the latest slang to ruin his cringey uncle’s directing career.

This 1-hour show is the perfect naughty night out for adults looking for a comedic escape!

Starring: Eliza Howard, Erika Gallagher, Julia Fure, Noah Abrahamson, Matthew Thompson, Josh Gibbons, Alisha St Pierre, and Che Emilio.

This is an 18+ rated show. Tickets are $15 online or at the door. Ticket link: https://events.humanitix.com/the-human-sketchipede-sketch-comedy-show/

SHOW DATES AND TIMES

Friday, September 6 // Doors 7:30pm, Show 8pm

Saturday, September 7 // Doors 5:30pm, Show 6pm

Saturday, September 7 // Doors 7:30pm, Show 8pm

VENUE

Broom Street Theater

1119 Williamson St

Madison, WI 53703

Refunds available up to one day before event.