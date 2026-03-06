The Humanities as a Toolkit for Citizenship

media release: Humanities Now, Room L160.

Recent polling suggests that we are a deeply divided society, even as we collectively confront significant challenges at the local, national, and global levels. At a time when the value of the humanities is often questioned, this Humanities NOW panel will demonstrate how these disciplines help cultivate some of the most essential skills needed to address the complex issues of our era. The humanities encompass a range of academic fields within the liberal arts, including history, literature, culture, languages, law, and the arts.

This discussion will examine how the humanities strengthen our capacities as citizens—both within our immediate communities and in broader civic contexts. Panelists will highlight key components of the humanities “toolkit,” such as media literacy, historical awareness, and interpretive and rhetorical skills. The event is hosted by the Center for the Humanities and organized by the Constellations Program.

Our conversation will explore questions such as: What vital skills do students develop in humanities courses? How do these skills translate into real-world contexts and support engagement in democratic life? In what ways do humanities classes prepare students to be informed and engaged citizens? How can students articulate the relevance of their humanities coursework beyond the classroom? Ample time will be reserved for audience questions. This event is free and open to all.

Our panelists include professors currently teaching Constellations classes as Mellon-Morgridge Professors. The Constellations Program, funded by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation and John P. and Tashia Morgridge, offers highly-interdisciplinary humanities classes that focus on timely topics and big questions, providing students valuable tools for their future.