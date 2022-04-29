media release: THE HUNT is a county-wide scavenger hunt that features peer-to-peer fundraising for BBBS of Dane County along with fun and engaging Missions that get HUNTers outside and exploring their local community. This event was new to our agency in 2021, but was extremely successful--we raised over $103,000 with 86 teams and more than 330 participants!

This year, THE HUNT will run April 29 to May 22, 2022. Participants will form teams with friends, family, and colleagues, and work together to earn points and compete for prizes. Using a scavenger hunt app, teams submit photos/videos to complete Missions featuring Madison landmarks, local businesses, and fun at-home challenges. HUNTers are also encouraged to use a personalized fundraising page and ask their network for donations to BBBS. Working together in-person or apart, teams will earn points through completing Missions and raising money, with prizes for the top teams.

Register by clicking the "Register" button in the upper right corner of the page or below this message. If you participated last year it will prompt you to login with the email you used last year. If you have trouble registering or logging in, please contact Bethany Ordaz at bordaz@bbbsmadison.org.

Registration for THE HUNT is $25 for adults and $15 for Bigs in our program. All kids under 18 are free, including Littles in our program.

In addition to participating in the event, your registration includes a T-shirt and some goodies from local businesses.

During the registration process, you can register for yourself and for others. If registering other adults, you’ll need to include their email address so they can receive updates about THE HUNT.

After registering, you’ll receive an important email with next steps, including information about downloading GooseChase, the scavenger hunt app.

Event Timeline

March 17-April 28: General Registration

The week of April 25: T-shirt and materials pick-up

April 29: THE HUNT begins!

April 29-May 22: Registration still open--late HUNTers welcome!

May 22: THE HUNT ends!

Questions about registration, large groups (10+ people) or THE HUNT in general? Please reach out to Bethany Ordaz at bordaz@bbbsmadison.org or 608-661-5437 ext. 1111.