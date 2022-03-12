press release: France | 1976 | DCP | 101 min. | French with English subtitles

Director: Philippe Labro; Cast: Jean-Paul Belmondo, Bruno Cremer, Laura Antonelli

More recognized in the U.S. for his contributions to the nouvelle vague and French arthouse cinema, Belmondo became an international superstar in the '70s and '80s with a series of action vehicles where the actor developed a tough guy persona as riveting and charismatic as Steve McQueen’s or Clint Eastwood’s. Here, Belmondo plays a mercenary bounty hunter on the trail of a bank robber/serial killer (a fantastically sinister Cremer). The excellent, pulse-pounding score is by Michel Colombier.

Screenings mostly take place at 4070 Vilas Hall, 821 University Avenue. Once-a-month Sunday afternoon screenings take place at the Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Avenue. All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.

September 6, 2021 marked the passing of one of international cinema’s greatest leading men, Jean-Paul Belmondo. This February-April, we pay due homage to the tough, sometimes tender, and always irresistible Belmondo with three of his very best starring roles, beginning with the French New Wave movie that made him a superstar, Jean-Luc Godard’s Breathless. After a few years as a go-to leading man for other, now-canonized New Wave movies and directors of the 1960s, Belmondo switched to mainstream European entertainments in the '70s and '80s, in particular, comedies and action vehicles like our second selection, The Hunter Will Get You (L’alpagueur), where the brave actor frequently performed his own hair-raising stunts. Belmondo returned, in 1974, to work for another nouvelle vague legend, Alain Resnais, in the nostalgic con artist bio-pic Stavisky.