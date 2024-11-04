The Ice Age Trail-Its Mission and Resources

Attic Angel Place, Middleton 8301 Old Sauk Road, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

media release: The Continuing Education Programs of Attic Angel Association are held Monday mornings at Attic Angel Place, 8301 Old Sauk Road, Middleton. The programs are open to the public. Coffee is served at 10 a.m. and the program begins at 10:30 a.m. There is no charge, and no reservation is required.

Info

Attic Angel Place, Middleton 8301 Old Sauk Road, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
Lectures & Seminars, Seniors
Google Calendar - The Ice Age Trail-Its Mission and Resources - 2024-11-04 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Ice Age Trail-Its Mission and Resources - 2024-11-04 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Ice Age Trail-Its Mission and Resources - 2024-11-04 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Ice Age Trail-Its Mission and Resources - 2024-11-04 10:00:00 ical